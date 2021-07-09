Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $69.96 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of First Merchants worth $69,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

