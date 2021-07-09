Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $68,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $647.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

