Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,652 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.08% of Onto Innovation worth $66,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $6,955,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 975.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,817 shares of company stock worth $9,702,744. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

