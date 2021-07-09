Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Target Price at $26.25

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.