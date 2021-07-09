Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,917 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 39.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

