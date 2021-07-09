Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 124,129 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $63,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.