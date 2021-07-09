Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,011,267 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,562,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $66,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

