Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives $18.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.18.

Several research firms have commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

