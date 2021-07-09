NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 254,659 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NuStar Energy worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.5% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

