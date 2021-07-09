Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,717 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

