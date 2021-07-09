Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 253,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

LFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.30. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

