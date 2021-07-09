Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $153.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

