Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

