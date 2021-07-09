Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 178,519 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,519 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $25,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 94,479 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE WHR opened at $219.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

