Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 287,418 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 287,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

