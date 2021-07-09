PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $342.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $322.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.43.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $295.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $346.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

