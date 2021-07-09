Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Achieves $275.04 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $182.80 or 0.00559680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $275.04 million and $1.94 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

