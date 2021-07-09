Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Markel by 374.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,210.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $881.00 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,206.85.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

