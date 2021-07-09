Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $26.72 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Masimo worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $261.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.05. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

