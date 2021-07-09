Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $25.55 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of AllianceBernstein worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE AB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

