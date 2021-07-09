Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 13 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,210.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,206.85. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $881.00 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

