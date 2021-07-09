Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $25.55 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of AllianceBernstein worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

