Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 623,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.48. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

