Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.12. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 106,431 shares.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$77.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

