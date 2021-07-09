Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.42. Hypera shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2,115 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.21 million for the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

