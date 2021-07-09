Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.45. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 218,097,391 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DARE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

