Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 71.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

