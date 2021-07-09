Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

