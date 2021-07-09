Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

ALL opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

