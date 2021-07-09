First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 94.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

