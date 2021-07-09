First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.