CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. CSP shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 277 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

