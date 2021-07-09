TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 464.50 ($6.07). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 464.50 ($6.07), with a volume of 547,356 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 2.09%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

