BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.99. BSQUARE shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 30,502,053 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%.

In other news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

