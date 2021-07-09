Analysts Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price at $69.23

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NUVA opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,720. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

