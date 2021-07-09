PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,495 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

