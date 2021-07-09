Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $229.60

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $237.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.19. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

