Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,654.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.