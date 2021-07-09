Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $99.04

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $111.69 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 44.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Life Storage by 40.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 80.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 115,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.