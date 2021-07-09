Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

VYM opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

