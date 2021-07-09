Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

