Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.50. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

