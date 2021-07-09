Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ichor worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICHR stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

