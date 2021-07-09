O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12,952.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 467,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 424,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

