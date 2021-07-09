20,000 Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

