ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 28 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 28.92.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

