Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LEVI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.