HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HCA opened at $214.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $217.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

