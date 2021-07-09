Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £33.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.83.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Article: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.