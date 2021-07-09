Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £33.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.83.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

