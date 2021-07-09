Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.77 ($15.02).

EPA:ORA opened at €9.37 ($11.02) on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.22.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

